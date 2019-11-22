COVINA (CBSLA) — There will be an increased police presence at Charter Oak High School in Covina Friday in response to a possible threat.
On Thursday evening, police were investigating a possible threat that indicated something would happen at the campus on Friday.
Investigators were working with the sheriff’s San Dimas station and said there would be an increased officer presence and patrols at the school to ensure the safety of students and staff.
Details about the threat were not immediately disclosed.
*Attention #CharterOakHigh students/parents:We are aware of a mentioned threat to take place tmrrw on campus & it is being investigated. #CovinaPD is working with @SDMLASD,together we will ensure the safety of all students & staff w/ an increase of Officer presence/extra patrols pic.twitter.com/RbNC2WlMfa
— Covina PD (@covinapd) November 22, 2019
