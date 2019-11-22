Comments
SANTA FE SPRINGS (CBSLA) – A Metrolink train collided with a vehicle in Santa Fe Springs Friday morning.
The collision involving Metrolink train No. 681 running on the Orange County Line occurred before 5:40 a.m. in the area of Rosecrans and Marquardt Avenues.
There was no immediate word regarding how many people were injured.
Service was shut down between Norwalk and Buena Park.
Metrolink’s O.C. Line runs between Union Station in downtown L.A. south to Oceanside in northern San Diego County.
