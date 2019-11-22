LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Douglas James has been missing for two weeks, ever since he and his brother were pulled over by California Highway Patrol officers earlier this month.

According to the family, 62-year-old Donald James was driving with his twin brother, Douglas, in the car when he was pulled over Nov. 5 on suspicion of driving under the influence. The family said Douglas suffers from dementia, and Donald asked officers to make sure his brother got home safely.

“They told me they were going to take him home,” Donald said. “They took me home, and I was very surprised when my brother was not there.”

CHP said Douglas was dropped off — along with his dog — near a Carl’s Jr. and Arco next to the 110 Freeway at Sepulveda Boulevard around 10 p.m. that night.

“To just drop him off anywhere, I’m outraged at that,” Donte James, Douglas’ son, said. “It’s like there’s no respect.”

The family said Douglas was a boxer and began showing signs of dementia years ago. They said they are outraged that CHP dropped the man off instead of calling a family member.

“I don’t know if he’s eating, if he’s not properly clothed for the weather; it’s gotten cold and it’s raining,” Donte said. “I’m just worried about his health.”

According to the family, Douglas needs to be taking medication for his dementia.

“This is an outrage by the CHP,” Mark Ravis, an attorney for the family, said. “This shows a total disrespect for a minority, impoverished, disenfranchised population.”

CHP released a statement that said in part:

“It is our understanding Douglas James communicated with the officers freely and logically and exhibited no indication he was unable to care for himself. However, in light of these recent statements, we are reviewing the actions of the officers involved in this incident.”

The family’s dog was found five days later by a woman in Wilmington, and the family said they hope someone will be able to help them find Douglas.

“I just would like to have my brother home for Thanksgiving, y’all,” Donald said. “Please give us some help.”

Anyone with information about Douglas was asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department.