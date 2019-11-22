Comments
HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Famous Chicago chicken joint Harold’s Chicken is opening its new location in Hollywood Friday.
The new location is an upscale, sit-down version of the original restaurant. It also has a full bar.
Its Chicago-style chicken and fish dinners drizzled in mild and hot sauce has been a favorite of politicians, celebrities, and visitors worldwide.
The new Harold’s Chicken Shack and Sports Bar will be the first ever Harold’s restaurant located in the West Coast.
Harold’s Chicken is located at 6523 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028
