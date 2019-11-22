IRVINE (CBSLA) — One person was killed early Friday after a car slammed into a tree in Irvine and caught fire.

The crash happened at about 1:45 a.m. in the intersection of Harvard Avenue and University Drive, not far from UCI. Firefighters and police officers responding to the crash found the car on fire.

The driver of the car was declared dead at the scene. A second person was treated by paramedics, but it’s not known if that person was taken to a hospital.

The age, gender and identity of the driver was not released.

Irvine police shut down Harvard between Michelson and University in both directions during the fatal crash investigation.

It’s not clear what caused the crash.