



— Mondelēz Global LLC announced a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of Cheese Nips due to the possible presence of small yellow plastic pieces.

The plastic was said to have broken off from a dough scraper that was incorporated into the production process of a small amount of product Cheese Nips, according to a statement from the company.

The recall is limited to the Cheese Nips 11 oz. boxes with “best used by dates” from May 18, 19, and 20, 2020. The boxes were available at retail stores nationwide.

The company became aware of the issue when yellow plastic pieces were noticed on the manufacturing equipment.

There have been no reports of injury or illness reported to Mondelēz Global to date related to this product, the company said.

Consumers who have this product should not eat it and should discard any product they may have.

Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171 Monday- Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.