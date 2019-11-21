LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tesla is set to unveil its first electric pickup truck Thursday night at the Tesla Design Center in Los Angeles.

Musk has said that, among Tesla’s upcoming vehicles, he is the most excited about the pickup truck.

Adding the so-called “Cybertruck” and another SUV, the Model Y, to its lineup will allow Tesla to capitalize on two new vehicle types.

Pickup trucks and SUVs make up over half of the U.S. auto market. SUVs and pickup trucks also earn higher profit margins for automakers than sedans.

Tesla plans to roll out the pickup truck after its Model Y SUV, which is set to enter production next summer.

Cybertruck Unveil starts at 8 Stay tuned for livestream pic.twitter.com/zrbsoKKLd7 — Tesla (@Tesla) November 21, 2019

Musk says Tesla’s pickup truck will start at under $50,000 and have “crazy” torque, two motors, all-wheel drive, and a suspension able to adjust to the load the vehicle is hauling.

It will also have 360-degree cameras, sonar, and the ability to parallel park on its own.