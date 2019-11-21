MONTEREY PARK (CBSLA) — A 14-year-old boy was killed Monday while riding his skateboard across Atlantic Boulevard in Monterey Park, and police need help to find two vehicles whose drivers may have witnessed the crash.

Joshua Madrid was struck by a car at about 9:20 p.m. while crossing Atlantic Boulevard on his skateboard, according to police. Joshua was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle that struck Joshua was last seen driving away on Atlantic Boulevard.

A description of the suspect vehicle was not released by police. However, investigators released images of two vehicles they believe were in the area at the time of the crash and whose drivers may have witnessed the collision. One of the vehicles was a white or light-colored minivan, and the second was a dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information about the crash can call the Monterey Park Police Department at (626) 307-1200. Anonymous tips can be made to LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by texting TIPLA plus the tip to 27463 (crimes).