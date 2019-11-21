Comments
WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) — One person was killed and three others were in critical condition following a multi-vehicle crash in Westminster Thursday evening.
The reported head-on collision occurred around 4 p.m. on Beach Boulevard and Hazard Avenue.
Orange County Fire Authority was on scene tending to the injured people.
Three people were taken to a hospital in critical condition and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Beach Boulevard was closed down while Westminister police officers investigated.
