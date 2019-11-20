Comments
MONTEREY PARK (CBSLA) — A slope along Atlantic Boulevard in Monterey Park collapsed early Wednesday due to a water main break.
Mud, tree branches and debris spilled over a retaining wall along Atlantic Boulevard, not far from where it intersects Garvey Avenue.
The slope, directly beneath apartments along Atlantic, spilled over the retaining wall in at least two places.
Atlantic, south of Mable Street, is partially closed while crews clean up the mess and make repairs.
