CHATSWORTH (CBSLA) – A female pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Chatsworth Tuesday morning.
The fatal wreck occurred on Topanga Canyon Boulevard at Nordhoff Street just before 5 a.m., according to Los Angeles police.
The woman who was hit died at the scene, police said. Her name was not immediately released.
The circumstances of the crash were not immediately confirmed. It’s unclear if the driver remained at the scene.
California Highway Patrol reported that all southbound lanes of Topanga Canyon would be shut down through at least 9:30 a.m.
