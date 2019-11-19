LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A day after heat records were broken across Southern California, the region is bracing for rain, thunderstorms and snow. Two systems are headed for a collision course over Southern California. A tropical system to the south is forecast to bring rain to South Orange County and the Inland Empire as early as Tuesday afternoon. Forecasters say the system could drop as much as two inches of rain in higher elevations.

A cold polar system to the north is expected to bring both rain and snow. Los Angeles and Ventura counties could receive as much as one inch of rain, and snow levels could get as low as 5,500 feet.

And because of unstable air associated with the collision of these two systems, there is a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Forecasters do not expect the first rain of the season to trigger mud slides or debris flows in recent burn areas, but local agencies are leaving nothing to chance.

In San Bernardino County, Caltrans is warning drivers to be prepared with chains in mountain areas and be ready in case of mud and debris flows, especially in recent burn areas such as SR-38 through Forest Falls/Mountain Home Village, SR-74 and SR-243 in Idyllwild and Mountain Center, and SR-74 and Interstate 15 in Corona and Lake Elsinore. Rock falls are typical during storm events, and evacuations and road closures may be possible on state and local highways, Caltrans said.

The storm comes just a day after heat records were broken from LAX to Thermal in Riverside County. LAX reached 91 degrees, burying the old record of 88 degrees. Long Beach hit 92 degrees, moving past the old record of 90 degrees, while Thermal hit 90 degrees, just ticking by the old record of 89.