(CBS Local)– Hawk Koch has played a part in making some of the most noteworthy movies of the past 40 years.

The former president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences produced the Wayne’s World franchise with Mike Myers, “Heaven Can Wait” with Warren Beatty, and “Primal Fear” with Richard Gere and Edward Norton. Koch writes about all his incredible experiences in his new book “Magic Time: My Life In Hollywood.”

“People are afraid of change and I learned at age 29 in front of three Academy Award winners that I had to do something to change the way a movie was going,” said Koch in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “Dustin Hoffman was there and I had the courage to stand up and change the way Marathon Man was made.”

Koch has crossed paths with a lot of incredible talents in his career, but he will never forget his time with Robert Redford early in the legendary actor’s career.

“He’s a fine actor, he’s an Academy Award winning director, he cares about the environment and he cares about people,” said Koch. “I’m really proud to know him and he’s a real pro. There are several that are really good actors and then there are the geniuses. He’s up there with Barbara Streisand, Edward Norton, and Warren Beatty.”

Koch spent his early years on sets because his father a filmmaker in the business. The author and film producer had the chance to take his son to set during the filming of “Wayne’s World” with Myers and Dana Carvey.

“Mike is a genius and he is very shy,” said Koch. “We’re on the set of Wayne’s World and we’re doing the scene where the blue pacer is parked because there’s a cop. The guy from Terminator 2 Robert Patrick walks up and says you were speeding. My son Robbie, who was 12 at the time, said out loud that’s not funny. Mike leaned out of the pacer and said why Robbie. Patrick had a Polaroid because he had one in Terminator and they took a picture of Robbie and Robbie is in Wayne’s World.”