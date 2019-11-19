Comments
CHATSWORTH (CBSLA) —A man in his thirties was shot in the chest multiple times inside a Chatsworth’s apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.
Police responded to the 9900 block of De Soto Avenue near Lassen Street just before 4:15 p.m.
The man was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.
A large police presence could be seen from SKY9 outside of an apartment complex. Officers were clearing the building searching for any other victims as well as a shooter.
There was no suspect description immediately given.
