SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – A 6-year-old girl is dead and a 2-year-old girl is fighting for her life after a crash Monday in which a woman was apparently driving nude.

The crash was reported just before 10 a.m. near Old Road and Pico Canyon in Stevenson Ranch, according to California Highway Patrol.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital, where the 6-year-old died a short time later. The driver was also hurt but is in stable condition.

According to reports from the scene, the car had been involved in multiple crashes before it came to a stop near the intersection.

One witness told reporters he helped cut the girls free from the vehicle’s seat belts when he noticed the woman in the driver’s seat wasn’t wearing any clothing.

Another witness, Mark Murrillo, was among those first to arrive on the scene and shot video footage of the car on fire.

From Mark Murillo: car on fire w woman & 2 kids inside. Mark@& others helped them. ⁦@CBSLA⁩ pic.twitter.com/DWjeLx8TAQ — Greg Mills (@GregMillsTVNews) November 18, 2019

Traffic was diverted as CHP investigated the crash.