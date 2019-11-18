VENICE (CBSLA) — A 4-pound Yorkshire Terrier had to be euthanized after sustaining serious injuries when a package being delivered fell on the animal.

“We’ve just had a horrible weekend,” Keiko Napier, one of the animal’s owners, said.

According to Napier and Mitchell Galin, their beloved pet named Cooper was sunbathing in the backyard of their Venice home when a FedEx delivery driver tossed a large package over the fence and it landed on the small dog.

“So I immediately picked up the box, and Cooper was in a puddle of blood,” Galin said.

The animal’s veterinarian said the dog suffered serious injuries to her lungs and liver. Galin and Napier chose to have Cooper euthanized.

“It was painful to watch your dog in pain,” Galin said.

FedEx said in a statement it would investigate the incident.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family of the pet involved in this incident. We take this matter very seriously and are working directly with those involved to determine the circumstances behind this event. Based on the outcome of our investigation, we will take the appropriate action.”

But the family said that was not enough.

“To me that’s not satisfactory,” Napier said. “I feel they need to say they’re going to institute a corporate-wide mandate that drivers cannot throw packages; that’s what I want to hear. I don’t want to hear we’ll look into it.”

The couple said Cooper used to sleep between them at night, and said they want to prevent drivers from taking shortcuts that could have a lasting impact.

“Our grandchild pays out here,” Napier said. “My mother is out here gardening. I’m here gardening. And the package was so heavy, should it have struck one of us, it would’ve caused damage — very very severe damage.”