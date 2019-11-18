(CBS Local)– Musician Brandon Jenner likes to use his music to work through different things in his mind.

He writes about things like his own life, gun violence, and his family. Jenner has always been intentional about using his music to say something larger.

“It’s therapeutic for me. When you see someone treated unfairly, you always say I wish there was something I could do about this,” said Jenner in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I feel really grateful that I developed a skill, which is writing music, and have something to show for it. I mostly see it as a way of looking inward.”

Jenner’s biological father is Caitlyn Jenner and he is the half-brother of Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The musician says his father and family enjoy his music, but it took him awhile to embrace his family and identity.

“She’s always had a good appreciation for my writing and my playing,” said Jenner. “At certain times, I would send her things that were more upbeat and sexier and those were the things that she was like ‘yeah, this is hot, I like this one.’

“I haven’t always embraced my family, I’over compensated in certain areas,” said Jenner. “We did this show a long time ago called Princes Of Malibu and it was all about the extravagant life that we have and how we’re out blowing money. Much of it was very fabricated, but I’ve always been concerned that people would think of me as this spoiled, privileged person who takes life for granted. I’ve had that insecurity. I’ve spent a good amount of my life overcompensating for that. I grew my hair long, I grew a big beard, and went around wearing sweatpants. I know what it feels like to suffer as does everyone.”

Jenner’s new EP “Plan On Feelings” is available on all music streaming platforms.