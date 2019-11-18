BAKERSFIELD (CBSLA) — An employee who worked at Bakersfield’s Apple Store is without a job Monday after a customer reported he texted himself an intimate photo from her phone.

Gloria Fuentes recounted the horrifying experience in a lengthy Facebook post that’s been shared more than 1,500 times since she published it on Nov. 5.

Fuentes described trying to delete financial information from her phone before handing it over so her screen could be repaired, but because her appointment was moved up, she was unable to get to her photos. She said the tech, who she identified as Nic, asked for her passcode twice, before telling her she had to go through her carrier for the repair.

When she returned home and was about to text someone, she said she saw that there was a message to an unfamiliar number that she had not saved in her phone.

“I open it and instantly wanted to cry!!! The guy went through my gallery and sent himself one of my EXTREMELY PERSONAL pictures that I took for my boyfriend and it had my geolocation on so he also knows where I live!!!” Fuentes wrote.

To make matters worse, Fuentes said the photo had been taken a year prior, and that she had more than 5,000 pictures still stored on her phone, so it became obvious the technician had spent time scrolling through her pictures.

Fuentes said she returned to the store and confronted the technician, who she said admitted that the unfamiliar number was his but that “he doesn’t know how that pic got sent!!🤬” She also spoke to the matter, who told her he would look into the matter.

In a statement to the Washington Post, Apple said they immediately launched an internal investigation and “determined that the employee acted far outside the strict privacy guidelines to which we hold all Apple employees. He is no longer associated with our company.”

Fuentes said in the post that she intends to press charges in the matter.