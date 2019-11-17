



— It may have been over 90 degrees in LA Sunday, but the Christmas spirit was felt at The Grove.

The retail and entertainment complex kicked off its annual yuletide celebration with a visit from Santa Claus, fireworks, and the lighting of the 100 foot-tall Christmas tree, festively adorned with 15,000 twinkling lights and 10,000 glittering ornaments.

Thousands came out for the celebration, which featured performances by Aloe Blacc, Tori Kelly, The Tenors, and Isaac Slade of The Fray, and appearances by actresses Ashley Tisdale, Kate Beckinsale and Kate Mara.

Between now and Christmas The Grove will be transformed into a winter wonderland with snow falling every evening at 7PM and 8PM, through December 25. Carolers and photo-ops with Santa will also help visitors get into the Christmas spirit.