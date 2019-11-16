Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — USC’s first female drum major made her debut as the leader of the Trojan Marching Band Friday night.
Traditionally, the drum major kicks off every football season by stabbing the game-day sword on the grassy field to kick off festivities.
An excited crowd watched India Anderson do it for the first time.
“When the whole stadium goes off, it’s amazing,” said Anderson. “It’s just a huge rush of energy.”
In 1971, women were brought into the band for the first time since World War II, according to USC News. Anderson is a junior at USC and also serves as a tuba player in The Spirit of Troy.
You must log in to post a comment.