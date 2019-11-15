



— Two students fatally wounded when a 16-year-old opened fire at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita were identified Friday.

Gracie Anne Muehlberger, 15, and Dominic Blackwell, 14, were identified by the Los Angeles County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner as the two students who died from gunshot wounds in Thursday’s shooting.

The two teens were killed, and three of their classmates wounded, when Nathan Berhow opened fire on his sixteenth birthday at the high school.

According to investigators, surveillance video showed Berhow walk into the quad, pull a gun from his backpack, shoot five people around him, then turn the gun on himself – all within 16 seconds.

Responding Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find the six students, including Berhow, lying wounded in the campus quad.

Two more girls, ages 14 and 15, along with a 14-year-old boy, were hospitalized. The girls were both said to be in good and fair condition at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills. A hospital spokesperson said they were “in good spirits,” late Thursday afternoon.

Henry Mayo Hospital officials said one person who was brought to the hospital in good condition — believed to be the 14-year-old boy — was treated and released early Thursday afternoon.

Berhow succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound Friday afternoon.