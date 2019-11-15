Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was fatally stabbed in a Burger King parking lot Friday evening.
Police responded to the fast-food restaurant just before 6:30 p.m. at Grand and Cesar Chavez Avenue in Chinatown.
It was not immediately known what led up to the stabbing, but aerials from SKY2 showed a taxi in the vicinity.
A suspect was said to have been seen fleeing on foot. No description was immediately provided.
Homicide detectives were investigating.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
