GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — A Garden Grove Police Department community services officer was stabbed by a man in an “unprovoked attack” inside a community laundry room, officials reported Thursday.

The stabbing occurred Thursday at 11:15 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 11300 block of Parkgreen Lane in Garden Grove.

Garden Grove Police Department dispatched a community services officer to the complex after receiving a call of vandalism that occurred inside a community laundry room. The calling party had reported that an unknown person cut a water pipe and water lines to the washing machines.

The community services officer arrived and began to investigate the crime and was then stabbed in an “unprovoked attack by a 51-year-old male who lived in the condo complex,” Garden Grove police Lt. Carl Whitney said in a written statement. “The suspect stabbed the officer in his right leg with a large knife that was later recovered at the scene.”

The victim was able to fight off the attacker and retreat to a safe area where he called for emergency help. A plumber who was at the location to fix the water lines helped the community services officer by applying a makeshift tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

Police officers arrived and immediately rendered medical aid to the community services officer and apply a proper tourniquet. The community services officer was then taken to a nearby hospital.

Hop Ngoc Tran of Garden Grove was taken into custody and later booked at Orange County Jail for attempted murder.

The motive for the unprovoked attack was not immediately known, according to Whitney.