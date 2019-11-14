



— A bizarre standoff is finally over Thursday after authorities convinced a naked and barefoot man down from the roof of his Perris home.

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies were called out to a home in the 200 block of North A Street in Perris Wednesday night after a naked man climbed his own roof and refused to come down.

Family members were on the scene, pleading with the man to come down. Authorities deployed flashbangs near the man, but that did not keep him from continuing to dance and jump around.

Fire crews even soaked the man with a fire hose in an effort to get him to come down.

Eventually, the man family members called Victor finally came down from the roof. He is in custody and being evaluated.