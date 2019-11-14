Comments
NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — An Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle officer was injured in a crash on the 170 Freeway in North Hollywood prompting the closure of multiple lanes.
The crash, involving another vehicle, was reported around 6 p.m. on the northbound 170 at Magnolia Boulevard.
The officer’s condition was not immediately known but images from SKY9 appeared to show the officer being treated.
The HOV lane and the number one and two lanes were closed.
You must log in to post a comment.