2 Students Killed, 3 Wounded In Shooting At Saugus High School In Santa Clarita; Suspect Opened Fire On 16th Birthday The suspect was hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He committed the shooting on his 16th birthday, authorities said.

Neighbor Hailed As Hero For Bringing Students Into Home Immediately After Saugus High ShootingMost students were seen following a deputy off-campus in single-file. But Hannah Schooping-Gutierrez and her friends ran off campus and were about to run to the park when they saw a man waving at them to get in his house.