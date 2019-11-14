Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)— An employee of Bark N’ Bitches, Los Angeles’ “first humane pet shop,” was caught throwing a dog across the store.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)— An employee of Bark N’ Bitches, Los Angeles’ “first humane pet shop,” was caught throwing a dog across the store.
The incident was captured on video by renowned Twitch streamer Royce Thomas, who just so happened to be live-streaming inside when it happened.
In the video, the employee is seen grabbing the dog by the neck and throwing it on the floor. Many customers were visibly shocked and angry, audibly shouting in the video.
Bark N’ Bitches later apologized on Instagram, saying, “My deepest apologies for this incident. The dog was playing and acting normal after this horrific incident. She was taken to the vet and was cleared 100%. We are grateful.”
You must log in to post a comment.