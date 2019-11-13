HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – Vice President Mike Pence is in California for a two-day visit to support President Donald Trump and tour a NASA facility.

Pence arrived at Orange County’s John Wayne Airport at late morning Wednesday with Second Lady Karen Pence and was greeted by supporters, members of the U.S. military, and first responders.

Pence then headed to a luncheon in Huntington Beach, where tickets ranged from $1,000 to $25,000, according to the Orange County Register.

He’ll then travel on to Monterey for a reception and then on to Moffett Field in Santa Clara County.

Shawn Steel, who sits on the California Republican National Committee, told City News Service the veep’s visit appears to be a sign that “the GOP has rediscovered California.”

“We haven’t seen a lot of activity here until January of this year, which is really odd, but there’s been a rediscovery of tremendous support,” he said.