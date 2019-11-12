LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police say a food delivery car left running was stolen and used to lead police on a pursuit that ended with a crash early Tuesday in downtown Los Angeles.

Police began chasing the stolen car with Massachusetts license plates in Van Nuys. The black Honda Civic was stolen at about 1 a.m. on Olympic, where a food delivery driver had left it running, according to the LAPD.

The chase lasted about 15 minutes before it slammed into a stoplight on First Street near Broadway.

A female in the passenger seat was injured in the crash. She suffered a dislocated hip and various broken bones, police said. She was taken to a hospital.

The driver, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, took off running but was caught by officers at about 75 feet out. He has been arrested.

Their names have not been released.