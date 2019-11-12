



— A big rig went over the side of an embankment Tuesday morning along the northbound 15 Freeway at State Route 138, briefly catching fire and sparking nearby brush.

The 5:30 a.m. crash happened when the semi struck debris from another semi and veered off to the right hand side and rolled off the road. The impact damaged 300 feet of guardrail and sent the truck about 70 feet down the embankment, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Semi and vehicle over the side. Fire distinguished. 300 ft guardrail damage. Two right lanes closed unknown duration for recovery. No injuries. https://t.co/biiM3k03zK pic.twitter.com/1BIWnif9vJ — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) November 12, 2019

The truck briefly caught fire and ignited the brush nearby, but firefighter quickly put the flames out.

A second crash followed close on the heels of the first, this one involving another semi and a blue Ford Fusion sedan in the same approximate area about an hour later.

There were no reports of major injuries.

A hazmat team has been called out to clean up spilled fuel. A Sigalert was issued for two right lanes, which are expected to remain closed until at least 1 p.m.