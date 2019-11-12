



Join Mickey Mouse and his friends at Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party, a brand new adventure filled with world‐class skating, high‐flying acrobatics, and unexpected stunts! Help them follow Captain Hook’s treasure map and look for clues in the search for Tinker Bell in immersive, fantastic worlds. Explore the colorful spirit realm of Coco in Miguel’s Disney On Ice debut, sail away with Moana as she bravely saves her island, see Belle in the sky above you as the enchanted chandelier comes to life, and sing‐along with Elsa in the icy world of Frozen. Make memories with your whole family during Aladdin, Toy Story and The Little Mermaid as the search party becomes an all‐out magical celebration on the ice, in the air, and all around! Visit www.disneyonice.com for more information.

Show Information:

STAPLES Center: Dec. 12‐15, 2019

Honda Center: Dec. 19‐23, 2019

Long Beach Arena: Dec. 26‐30, 2019

Toyota Arena: Jan. 1‐5, 2020

OPENING NIGHT TICKETS START AT JUST $16!