



— An investigation continues Tuesday into the death of a USC student who was found in off-campus student housing, just a day after the university acknowledged the deaths of several students this semester.

USC public safety went to The Dunes apartment complex in University Park in response to a welfare check and found the student already dead in the apartment. A cause of death has not been released, but it was called “suspicious.”

The student’s age, gender or name have not been released.

The latest death comes just a day after USC sent a letter to students and parents, acknowledging the now nine deaths among the student body. One of the students who have died this semester was freshman Matthew Olson of Newport Beach, who was killed while walking on the 110 Freeway early on Aug. 26.

“We have had a number of student deaths that have happened in a very short period of time,” USC’s chief health officer said. “We are experiencing a lot of speculation on social media. Part of the intent of the letter was to calm some of those fears.”

Causes of death for all nine students vary and include suicide, according to the university.