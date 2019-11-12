



— An 87-year-old woman who tripped over a Lyft scooter in Santa Monica, fracturing her hip and elbow, was suing the city, the rideshare company, and the Santa Monica Community College District.

According to the Santa Monica Daily Press, Dorothy “Dolly” Green was attending class at the Santa Monica Community College Emeritus, a school for older adults, when she tripped over a scooter parked in front of the school.

Green was said to have sustained multiple fractures to her hip and elbow that required surgery, according to Green’s first amended complaint.

The “passenger loading only” zone in front of the school where Green was dropped of was reported as being designated by the city as a “no deployment zone” for electric scooters.

Just five days before her fall, the city had launched a Shared Mobility Pilot Program, that allowed electric scooter and bike rental companies Lyft, Bird, Lime and Uber’s Jump, to deploy scooters and bikes in Santa Monica.

According to SMDP, the complaint alleged that Lyft and the city were negligent and created a public nuisance in allowing scooters to be parked in front of a loading zone in front of a school for the elderly after designating the area as a “no deployment zone,” and asked for at least $500,000 in damages.

“Ms. Green suffered five fractures in her pelvis. Her quality of life and independence have dramatically changed as a result of her injuries,” said Green’s attorney Catherine Lerer. “The responsible parties must pay for the harm caused.”

Lyft and the city opposed the complaint but were overruled in Los Angeles Superior Court.

“(The city) argues it is immune from liability because the decision to impound or not impound a scooter is a policy decision. The court disagrees,” Los Angeles Superior Court’s Theresa Traber. “This decision is not a basic policy decision. Rather, this decision is an operational decision.”