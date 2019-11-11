Comments
COMMERCE (CBSLA) – Firefighters battled a blaze which broke out in a stack of wooden railroad ties alongside a stretch of Metrolink track in Commerce Monday morning, less than a block away from where a similar fire broke out last month.
Just after 7:30 a.m., the blaze sent plumes of smoke billowing into the air at Ferguson Drive and Saybrook Avenue.
Los Angeles County Fire Department crews responded. The fire did not spread to a nearby two-story commercial building.
Metrolink Riverside Line service between the City of Industry and Los Angeles was shut down.
In the early morning hours of Oct. 29, a stack of railroad ties caught fire in the 1500 block of Burrard Avenue. A small box of fireworks inside a nearby shed caught fire, sending fireworks high into the sky.
There is no immediate word on whether the two fires are connected or what may have caused them.
The track is owned by Union Pacific Railroad.
