ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A wooden plank on a bridge in Disneyland reportedly broke on Sunday afternoon.
The plank was part of a suspension bridge that sits three stories above the ground as part of the Tarzan’s Treehouse attraction.
According to MiceChat.com, the wooden plank broke after a man jumped on it in efforts to show his children the bridge was safe.
Disneyland officials told the website that no park visitors were injured and the treehouse was closed immediately afterward.
The treehouse was reopened as of Monday afternoon.
