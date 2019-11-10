SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — A man remains at large after allegedly leading officers on a pursuit in Southern California, which ended in a cul-de-sac before the suspect reportedly drove toward officers prompting one to open fire.

The chase ensued just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday after officers attempted to stop a reported stolen Ford F150 truck at 1900 Dairy Mart Road in San Diego, Calif.

When the driver failed to yield, officers gave chase.

Eventually, the suspect drove down 1100 Zurich Road, which was a cul-de-sac. A he attempted to make a U-Turn, officers exited the vehicle and issued commands to the driver to stop.

That’s when police say the suspect drove toward them, prompting one officer to fire shots.

“Believing his partner was going to be run over, one officer fired his service weapon to defend the other officer,” police said in a news release.

The suspect continued to flee. Eventually, he stopped at 1200 Holly Avenue in Imperial Beach, and fled on foot. His female companion was apprehended by police.

A handgun purportedly belonging to the suspect has been recovered. Police say he threw it out of the vehicle.

The suspect is described as a male Hispanic in his 30s. He is 5-foot-8 and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with more information was asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293.