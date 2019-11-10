Comments
BOYLE HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — A makeshift memorial marks the spot where a teenager was shot and killed in Boyle Heights on Saturday morning.
Loved ones and members in the community gathered to remember 17-year-old Ricardo Ramirez, who died at the corner of Wabash and Evergreen avenues.
The shooting unfolded just blocks from where Ramirez lived. One witness says she was just a few feet away from the victim when shots rang out.
Neighbors say they are seeing more crime in the area.
Investigators believe there were multiple shooters as many bullets were fired.
No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified.
