LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Protesters and supporters alike greeted Donald Trump Jr. during his visit to UCLA to discuss and promote his new book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”

Protests broke out hours before the event began.

“Ourselves and students and people all across the country must demand that the Trump-Pence regime must step down now,” said protester Atlas Winfrey, an organizer with refusefascism.org.

Winfrey wants President Trump out of office and feels Trump Jr. shouldn’t have been allowed to speak on campus: “We can’t wait for 2020. We can’t sit around and wait for how many more immigrant children to die.”

Trump supporters were also on hand and excited to see Donald Jr. speak: “He’s brave, he takes on the bullies and he’s unleashed by it and I love that,” said supporter Randy Simer.

During the packed event, Trump Jr. and others on stage were often interrupted and booed by protesters. The discussion inside ended abruptly after a protester refused to stop disrupting the conversation.

Outside, protesters were kept separated by barricades and police in riot gear.

“When you actually do look at everything the people in the White House are unleashing, the white supremacist terror, locking immigrant children in concentration camps, that’s why we’re out here, with the demand Trump Pence out now,” said protester Michelle Xai.

Police say they had no real problems and made no arrests.