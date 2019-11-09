COMMERCE (CBSLA) — They kicked off the holiday season with a BIG Christmas tree lighting and free concert at Citadel Outlets in Commerce. How big? Try 115 feet. That’s the height of the world’s largest live-cut Christmas tree. The tree came to life Saturday night with the lighting of more than 18,000 multi-colored, energy-efficient LED lights.

The 18th annual tree lighting ceremony featured a mix of free pop and holiday musical performances, including a caroling choir.

Members of the California Highway Patrol were on hand to collect new unwrapped gifts and gift cards for needy families as part of the Chips for Kids toy program.

“This is the best thing of the entire year… The toys, the giving back, the happy faces,” said CHP Officer Gina Jojola. The toy drive is in its 31st year and last year collected 91,000 toys.