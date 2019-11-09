CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
We asked CBSLA Sports Director Jim Hill for his predictions for four of the biggest NFL games in week 10. Here’s the breakdown:

BUFFALO BILLS over CLEVELAND BROWNS
Sunday 11/10 10am
“There’s too much controversy surrounding the Browns right now.”

GREEN BAY PACKERS over CAROLINA PANTHERS
Sunday 11/10 1:25pm
“Gotta go with Green Bay.”

LOS ANGELES RAMS and PITTSBURGH STEELERS
Sunday 11/10 1:25pm
“IN Pittsburgh? It’s a toss-up.”

SAN FRANCISCO 49ers over SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Monday 11/11 5:15pm
“This is gonna be a good one!”

