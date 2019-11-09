Comments
FULLERTON (CBSLA) – As Fullerton’s homeless crisis continues to grow, city leaders are taking action. On Tuesday, the City Council approved giving $500,000 to The Illumination Foundation to help build a shelter.
A vacant building, located at 3535 W. Commonwealth Ave. has already been purchase, adjacent to the Fullerton Municipal Airport. The Planning Commission will vote in January whether to grant a permit to officially operate the shelter.
If approved, the shelter would have 150 beds, mainly reserved for the Fullerton and North Orange County homeless.
