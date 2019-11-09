CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Fire

HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA) – A brush fire broke out at 1:52pm in the 3000 block of North Barham Boulevard in Hollywood Hills.

According to LAFD,  153 LAFD ground and air personnel, supported by 4 LACoFD hand crews, are actively battling flames in moderate to heavy brush.

No injuries have been reported and according to LAFD, no structures have been damaged or imminently threatened. No formal evacuation orders have been issued. LAFD also said that the wind is not impacting the blaze.

 

This is a developing story.

Comments