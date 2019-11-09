HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA) – A brush fire broke out at 1:52pm in the 3000 block of North Barham Boulevard in Hollywood Hills.

According to LAFD, 153 LAFD ground and air personnel, supported by 4 LACoFD hand crews, are actively battling flames in moderate to heavy brush.

No injuries have been reported and according to LAFD, no structures have been damaged or imminently threatened. No formal evacuation orders have been issued. LAFD also said that the wind is not impacting the blaze.

Update #BarhamFire #BrushFire; INC#0845; 3:20PM; 3694 N Barham Bl; https://t.co/NIzkmUr7pL; #HollywoodHills; 153 LAFD ground and air personnel, supported by 4 LACoFD hand crews, actively battling flames in moderate to heavy … https://t.co/SMOxf97Yn8 — LAFD (@LAFD) November 9, 2019

LAFD ground and air resources are on scene at the #BarhamFire. Please be aware of emergency vehicles and firefighters operating in the area as @LAFD fights this fire. — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) November 9, 2019

