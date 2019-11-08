LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 60-year-old man already serving prison time for an unrelated murder was convicted earlier this week in the brutal cold case killing of a 36-year-old woman in her Silver Lake apartment more than 39 years ago.

Harold Anthony Parkinson was convicted Tuesday by a Los Angeles County jury of one count of first-degree murder in the 1980 slaying of Stephanie Sommers, according to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office. The jury also determined that Parkinson had raped her.

On Aug. 30, 1980, Sommers was raped and stabbed to death 16 times in her apartment in the 3500 block of Marathon Street. She was also bludgeoned in the head with an eight-pound weight.

The case went unsolved until cold case L.A. police detectives got a lead that Parkinson — who had lived a mile away from the victim — could be a suspect in the killing.

A DNA sample collected from Parkinson was consistent with the DNA profile from a sperm sample collected from Sommers.

Parkinson was already serving 15 years to life in prison for a 1981 murder which also occurred in L.A. He now faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors opted not to seek the death penalty.

He will be sentenced on Dec. 2.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)