



— A man’s body was found Friday in a Simi Valley home where the discovery of a dead woman and a possible bomb threat prompted evacuations.

Police say the homeowner returned to the home in the 500 block of Fairfield Road just before 7 p.m. Thursday to report finding a woman’s body covered in blood. The homeowner also found words scrawled on a wall saying there was a bomb in the house, police said.

Several homes in the area were evacuated, and the Ventura County SWAT team and bomb squad were called in. Authorities also launched a drone to check out the area.

When police determined it was safe enough to continue checking the house, they found two more bodies – a man and a dog that had been shot to death.

Police say three people lived in the home, but it’s not clear what their relationships were or if they were among the dead.

It’s not clear if the grisly scene was the result of a murder-suicide, or if police are looking for any outstanding suspects.