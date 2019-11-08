



– A Playboy Playmate was robbed at gunpoint in her North Hollywood apartment Wednesday night.

According to Los Angeles police, three suspects entered Lauryn Elaine’s apartment in the 5000 block of Fair Avenue, pointed a handgun at her and then fled with several items.

In a video released by TMZ which showed the ransacked apartment, Elaine said the suspects tied her hands and feet together with a dog leash. However, police could not confirm that part of her account to CBS2.

Elaine came upon the robbers as she was returning home at around 11:45 p.m. and found her front door broken in, according to TMZ.

There was no immediate description of the suspects, who remained at large as of Friday morning. It’s unclear if police had obtained any surveillance video of the incident.