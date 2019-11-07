Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Firefighters worked Thursday to free a person trapped in an underground sewer pipe in the Wilmington area.
Crews responded to a report that someone was “trapped 50 feet into a sewer pipe” near the 24000 block of South Baypoint Avenue in the Wilmington area around 12:15 p.m.
As of 12:55 p.m., firefighters had established communications with the patient who appeared unharmed but “stuck.”
An Urban Search and Rescue team was also sent to the scene setting up equipment for a confined space rescue.
