SHERMAN OAKS (CBSLA) — Los Angeles police said they are searching for several suspects after a violent home invasion robbery in Sherman Oaks.
Police arrived shortly after 10 p.m. in the 4500 block of Tyrone Avenue after a report of a robbery.
According to a neighbor, one of the victims knocked on his door in his underwear with his hands bound asking for help.
One of the victims said that a group of men impersonating police officers knocked on the door of the home and stole jewelry and other items.
