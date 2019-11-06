



— A $25,000 is being offered for information on an alleged driver involved in a felony hit-and-run that left a 27-year-old with fractured ribs and injuries to his knee and hands.

The victim was crossing Grand Avenue and Ninth Street in a marked crosswalk around 11:00 p.m. on Nov. 2 when he was struck by the suspect’s vehicle described as a dark 4-door sedan.

The suspect was traveling southbound on Grand Avenue crossing 9th Street when the victim was struck.

The $25,000 reward is offered as part of the Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund to community members who provide information leading to the suspect’s identification.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Moses Castillo with the Central Traffic Detectives at 213-833-7313 or email him at 30215@LAPD.Online.

Information can be reported anonymously by calling 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or by visiting LACrimeStoppers.com.