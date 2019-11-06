



– Superman – or at least an aspiring actor who dressed up as the superhero and took photos with tourists on Hollywood Boulevard – has died.

Christopher Dennis, 52, best known to fans as “Hollywood Superman”, was found dead in the San Fernando Valley this past weekend, according to reports.

Dennis was featured on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and the 2007 documentary “Confessions Of A Super Hero”, which profiled the actors behind the superhero suits along Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

Known for his uncanny resemblance to another Superman actor, Christopher Reeve, Dennis told The Guardian in a 2017 interview he believed himself to be a pioneer among the now-iconic street performers.

But the actor has had some ups and downs: he says he became homeless in 2016 after losing his motor home and turned to street work to regain his footing.

“While I was homeless, one of the homeless guys, he beat me down with golf clubs, stole my outfit and left me for dead,” Dennis told The Guardian. “I felt like I was dead because I was now without a job, I lost my dignity and my pride.”

Dennis was part of a crowd of 1,580 costumed superheroes who took part in setting a new Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of superheroes outside of Staples Center in 2010.

He was also one of the higher-profile defenders of the impersonators who began speaking out after LAPD officers made several arrests in 2013 following reports of tourists being aggressively solicited by the costumed panhandlers.

The Super Museum in Metropolis, Illinois – where Dennis was married – mourned the performer on Facebook, saying, “Chris has had many struggles and ups and downs over the years. We hope that he is at peace now. And we pray for comfort to those who loved and cared about him.