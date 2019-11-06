



— Stolen lithographs signed by artist Benjamin Crème were turned over to police by a San Fernando resident who found them in a deceased relative’s storage space.

Los Angeles police on Tuesday said the person who found the stolen prints called LAPD’s Mission Division on Sept. 25 to report the discovery and wanted to turn them over to authorities.

Detectives from the commercial crimes division went to the San Fernando home where the artwork had been stored for the past few years to take possession of the cache. The artwork had apparently belonged to a relative who passed away a few years prior, and the reporting person had taken them out of storage and took them home.

Police say that person discovered the artwork was stolen after visiting a law enforcement website.

All of the lithographs were by Benjamin Crème, a Scottish artist, and date back from the 1960s and 1970s. Hundreds of signed and numbered prints of nine Crème pieces were found in the cache.

The artwork had been reported stolen from a storage facility in west Los Angeles in 2012, according to the LAPD. About 1,300 of approximately 2,300 unframed prints from that theft have been recovered.

The artwork recovered from San Fernando is valued at about $800,000.