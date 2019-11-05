



— Footage from inside an Orange County jail shows the son of former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Lauri Peterson being brutally slashed in the face by another inmate.

The video, obtained by TMZ, shows an inmate hiding under a set of stairs, appearing to be waiting to jump the reality star’s son, 30-year-old Josh Waring, who is also an inmate at Orange County Central Men’s Jail in Santa Ana.

A heavily tattooed shirtless inmate can be seen running towards the door as Waring enters and begins swinging at him.

Waring’s face and chest were slashed during the altercation.

“This one [pointing to chest], the shirt got sliced and just barely got me, but this one [poitning to face] goes deep,” Waring said in the video. “I don’t know how bad it is because I don’t have a mirror.”

According to Waring’s attorney, the inmate in question should never have been in the area in which he was hiding and never should have had access to a blade.

“This is a protective custody area, no inmate is supposed to have contact with any other inmate,” said Waring’s attorney Joel Garson.

“They have a precautionary system in place where every door must be locked before an inmate can enter the area, and every inmate must answer in an intercom that he is in his cell before they open the door.”

Waring has been held on a $100 million bail since 2016 for an attempted murder charge.

According to Garson, deputies inside the jail are out to get Waring, who is suing the county for allegedly recording and leaking his phonecalls.

“It appears to me that the deputies knew this was going to happen, at the very worst,” Garson said. “At the very least, it’s complete negligence.”

Peterson, who stared on the Orange County-based reality television show, wrote in an email, “To witness the treatment of a pretrial detainee, an innocent person who is supposed to be assumed innocent until proven guilty is truly a tragedy. My heart is broken and I am destroyed.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department released a statement after video of last month’s attack was released saying:

“A criminal investigation against the suspect has begun, along with an internal administrative investigation. The safety and security of inmates in our custody is our primary responsibility and a charge we take seriously.”

Waring is set to appear in court Wednesday in hopes to get his bail reduced — Garson plans to call the deputies who work inside the jail to the stand.